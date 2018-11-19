White House Threatens to Yank Jim Acosta’s Hard Pass Again

The White House is reportedly threatening to pull CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s Secret Service hard pass media credential again.

In response, CNN is asking Judge Timothy Kelly for an emergency hearing today at 3:00 PM.

Kelly ordered the White House to temporarily restore Acosta’s credential last week.

CNN says Acosta got a letter from the White House with the new threat.

CNN files for an emergency hearing after the White House warns that reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month https://t.co/6PJHRHCNBK pic.twitter.com/WsYV8SjGOW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 19, 2018

The White House recently pulled Acosta’s credential and accused him of inappropriate behavior when he refused to stop badgering the President and aggressively withheld the microphone from a

female intern. Trump then called Acosta a “rude, terrible person.”

CNN is alleging that the White House is violating Acosta’s First Amendment rights by yanking the credentials. Last week, the judge did not rule on the alleged First Amendment violation but rather cited a violation of Acosta’s Fifth Amendment right to due process as being the reason for issuing a temporary restraining order against the White House.