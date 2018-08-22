White security guard accused of ordering ‘Trayvon Martini’ put on leave

A security guard from Missouri was placed on leave after a bartender accused him of being racist for allegedly attempting to order a “Trayvon Martini,” referencing Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed in 2012.

The incident gained national attention after Kansas City Buzzard Beach bartender, Alobar Bandaloop, posted about it via Facebook Monday evening.

Mike Dargy who is a former police officer and local security guard employed by Chelsey Brown International, allegedly went into Buzzard Beach and tried to order a “Trayvon Martini,” from Bundaloop.

Bundaloop wrote in the post that he had refused service to Dargy, outraged by the situation.

Bundaloop also claims that he reached out to Dargy’s employer whom initially “brushed off” the complaint, reports say.

The Westport Regional Business League, which subcontracts with Chelsey Brown International, told the Kansas City Star that the security company is currently investigating the allegations and has already put its employee on administrative leave pending the results.

