An experienced wilderness guide, Vic (Kevin Bacon) leads a group of teenagers from the city on their first big outdoor adventure. One of the boys, the sheltered and defiant Alan (Sean Astin), resents Vic’s tough attempts at teaching them life lessons and clashes with him. After tensions have built up between Vic and his young charges, he is injured in an incident and needs their help so that they all can survive the ordeal and make it back to civilization.