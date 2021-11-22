Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin leaves band; replacement to be announced soon

Rick Kern/WireImage

Whitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin, who’s been a member of the band since 2010.

The David Coverdale-fronted rock group announced the news Sunday in a post on the singer’s and his band’s social media pages.

The message reads in part, “WHITESNAKE & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together…We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours…We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to WHITESNAKE…God speed, Michael…Know we love you & will miss you…& we wish you well. Once a snake…always a snake.”

The band also revealed that it’s “secured a new bass player who will be announced very soon.”

Besides taking part in many Whitesnake tours, Devin contributed his talents to three of the band’s studio albums — 2011’s Forevermore, 2015’s Deep Purple tribute The Purple Album and 2019’s Flesh & Blood.

Whitesnake’s current lineup features Coverdale, longtime drummer Tommy Aldridge, guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, keyboardist/backing vocalist Michele Luppi and multi-instrumentalist/backing singer Dino Jelusick. Jelusick joined the band earlier this year.

Last month, Whitesnake released a deluxe 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 studio album Restless Heart. The band currently is scheduled to return to touring next year for their first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a European leg that kicks off May 10 in Dublin, Ireland.

