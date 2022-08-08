Whitesnake cancels North American tour with Scorpions because of singer’s ongoing health issues

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

After canceling the last 11 dates of their 2022 European summer trek due to health problems affecting various band members, Whitesnake has now canceled the entire 2022 North American leg of its Farewell Tour because frontman David Coverdale continues to battle ongoing respiratory issues.

Most of the dates on the veteran hard rockers’ upcoming trek were to have featured them opening for The Scorpions, while a few of the shows were headlining gigs. The tour had been plotted out from an August 17 concert in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, through an October 21 performance in Las Vegas.

“It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join The Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform,” Coverdale explains in an official announcement. “This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.”

He adds, “While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, The Scorpions Every Success!!! We Wish You Well.”

Coverdale also has posted a separate personal statement about the tour cancellation on Whitesnake’s social media sites.

“My sincere apologies to my incredible Whitesnake band members…I couldn’t wish for a more amazing, exciting, inspiring & thrilling band,” the 70-year-old singer writes. “Also our wonderful Whitesnake Crew of 2022…Our dear friends, The Scorpions…All the agents & promoters…& of course to YOU our truly awesome fans…I am deeply & profoundly sad to be unable to tour.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.