Whitesnake introduces new bassist, Tanya O’Callaghan, the band’s first-ever female member

Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage

Whitesnake has seen many musicians come and go during its 40-year history, but the band has never featured a female member…until now!

This past week, after frontman David Coverdale and company announced that bassist Michael Devin had parted ways with the group, Whitesnake revealed that Devin’s replacement is Tanya O’Callaghan.

“[W]e are very proud to announce & to introduce you all to our newest Snake…or should I say…SNAKETTE!!!” a message on the band’s official website reads. “Please give A LOUD WHITESNAKE CHOIR welcome to THE IRISH TORNADO!!!…A whirling dervish of a performer whom we feel will bring a fresh, new, exciting musicality & welcome energy to the band, both in the studio & onstage…here she is…Irish born & bred…the one & only…Tanya O’Callaghan!!!”

Adds Coverdale, “For whatever reason Whitesnake has never featured a female musician in the band before…Bad Boys!!!…But, when we saw TANYA performing with our friend Stephen Adler‘s Band at the M3 festival in 2019 & we were all blown away.”

According to O’Callaghan’s official website, besides playing with ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Adler’s solo band, Tanya has “toured, recorded, written and worked with” Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider, Extreme‘s Nuno Bettencourt, Tool‘s Maynard James Keenan, Orianthi, 10cc‘s Kevin Godley, The Corrs‘ Sharon Corr and others.

Meanwhile, O’Callaghan has shared a message about how she feels about joining Whitesnake on her Facebook page.

“What an absolute honor to be joining Whitesnake/David Coverdale for their worldwide farewell tour 2022/23,” she writes. “[T]o step into the snake shoes of my bass brothers Rudy Sarzo, Tony Franklin, Neil Murray and Michael Devin…are you kidding me…what a f#*king honor beyond belief!!! My heart is exploding.”

Whitesnake launches its 2022 tour on May 10 in the capital of O’Callaghan’s homeland, Dublin.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.