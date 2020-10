Whitesnake Is Releasing a New Album

The Love Album will be released on November 6th! I can’t wait!!!!

CD Track Listing:

“Love Will Set You Free” “The Deeper the Love” “All I Want, All I Need” “Too Many Tears” “Can’t Go On” “Is This Love” “With All of My Heart” * “Summer Rain” “Your Precious Love” “Now You’re Gone” “Don’t You Cry” “Midnight Blue” “Easier Said Than Done” “Yours For The Asking” * “Let’s Talk It Over” *

LP Track Listing:

Side One

“Love Will Set You Free” “The Deeper the Love” “All I Want, All I Need” “Too Many Tears”

Side Two

“Can’t Go On” “Is This Love” “With All of My Heart” * “Summer Rain”

Side Three

“Your Precious Love” “Now You’re Gone” “Don’t You Cry” “Midnight Blue”

Side Four

“Easier Said Than Done” “Yours For The Asking” * “Let’s Talk It Over” *

* previously unreleased