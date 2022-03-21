Whitesnake Planning To Record New Music After Farewell Tour

Apparently, the word “farewell” doesn’t mean what it used to.

Despite having embarked on their farewell tour, Whitesnake is planning to continue recording new music once the trek is over, says bassist Tanya O’Callaghan. “We’ll probably keep recording,” says O’Callaghan, who joined the band in November. “It’s just touring that [frontman] David Coverdale is done and set with. I don’t think he can ever stop writing music. He’s a song machine, obviously, he’s an incredible songwriter. So here’s hoping there are loads and loads of albums in the making over the next several years or so. I’d be honored to be involved.”

The 70-year-old Coverdale has had his share of medical issues in recent years, undergoing bilateral inguinal hernia surgery in 2020 and knee replacement surgery in 2017.

Do bands use the term “farewell tour” just so they can make more money?