Whitesnake releases new ‘Greatest Hits’ collection featuring remixed, remastered tracks

Rhino

Whitesnake has just released a new best-of compilation titled Whitesnake Greatest Hits, featuring remixed and remastered versions of 16 classic tracks by the band, via digital formats.

The album also will be issued on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set on June 17, while a CD/Blu-ray collection will follow on July 15.

The compilation includes updated mixes of such memorable Whitesnake songs as “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love,” “Still of the Night,” “The Deeper the Love and “Fool for Your Love.”

Frontman David Coverdale who oversaw the project, notes, “We’ve definitely expanded on the original Greatest Hits, took them all out of the sonic time capsule of the ’80s and ’90s, and brought them up to date, sound-wise…as always, we have the original albums for those who consider them holy relics.”

Former Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian, who also contributed his talents to Whitesnake’s recent Red, White and Blues trilogy, played Hammond organ on over half the songs on the collection, among them “Here I Go Again” and “Fool for Your Loving.”

In addition, the updated mixes of the songs “The Deeper the Love” and “Judgement Day” include new performances from ex-Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg.

Coverdale also unearthed archival performances by former Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes that were included on mixes of “Slide It In” and “Give Me All Your Love.”

The new Whitesnake Greatest Hits album’s arrival coincides with the launch of the band’s farewell tour, which kicks off with European leg that begins May 10 in Dublin. Check out all of the dates at Whitesnake.com.

Here’s the full track list of Whitesnake Greatest Hits:

“Still of the Night”

“Here I Go Again”

“Is This Love”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“Slide It In”

“Slow an’ Easy”

“Guilty of Love”

“Fool for Your Loving”

“Judgment Day”

“The Deeper the Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Sweet Lady Luck”

“Crying in the Rain”

“Forevermore”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.