Whitesnake revisiting 10th studio album with new retrospective ‘Still Good To Be Bad’

Whitesnake is revisiting their 2008 comeback album, Good To Be Bad, with a new reissue. They’re set to drop the new retrospective Still Good To Be Bad on April 28, just a few days after the original release’s 15th anniversary.

Still Good To Be Bad will be released in a variety of formats, including a four-CD/Blu-ray set that includes a newly remastered version of the original album, along with a newly remixed version. There will also be rare and unreleased studio and live recordings, plus music videos, interviews and performance clips from the world tour that accompanied the original release.

But that’s not all. The 2023 remix album will be released as a two-LP vinyl set, as well.

And fans are now getting their first taste of what to expect from the remixed record, with the release of the new version of “Can You Hear The Wind Blow.”

Good To Be Bad, released April 21, 2008, was Whitesnake’s 10th studio album. At the time it was their first album in over a decade, their first release since 1997’s Restless Heart.

