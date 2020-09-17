Whitesnake to release new 'Love Songs' compilation in November as part of its themed trilogy series

Rhino

Whitesnake has announced plans to release the second installment of its three-part “Red, White and Blues Trilogy” compilation series, an album titled Love Songs that will be issued November 6 on CD, digitally and as a two-LP set pressed on red vinyl.

Love Songs is a 15-track collection featuring remixed and remastered versions of the band’s most memorable love-themed tunes. It’s a follow-up to the first-part of the trilogy, The Rock Album, a rock-themed retrospective that was released in June, and whose LP version was available in white vinyl.

The Love Songs album offers a mix of hits and deep cuts originally released between 1987 and 2011, including Whitesnake songs that appeared on five of the band’s studio albums and tunes from frontman David Coverdale‘s 2000 solo album, Into the Light. The compilation also features three previously unreleased outtakes from the Into the Light sessions.

One of the Love Songs tracks, a new remix of Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Is This Love,” has been released in advance as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check out a version of the “Is This Love” video featuring the remixed audio at Whitesnake’s official YouTube channel.

“As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites,” Coverdale says about the new album. “Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes…and of course…include heavy breathing in all of them!!”

The third and final part of Whitesnake’s “Red, White and Blues Trilogy” series will be The Blues Album, a blues-themed compilation that’s due out next year and will be available on blue vinyl.

Here’s the Love Songs track list:

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart”*

“Summer Rain”

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours for the Asking”*

“Let’s Talk It Over”*

* = previously unreleased.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.