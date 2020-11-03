Whitesnake's David Coverdale says he and Jimmy Page are plotting reissue of their 'Coverdale-Page' album

Universal Music Group

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says he and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page are considering releasing a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1993 collaborative album Coverdale-Page, likely in 2023.

Coverdale tells the U.K. rock news website eonmusic that he spoke with Page recently about what might be included in the package.

“I think you’re in for some nice surprises,” David declares. “We’ll have the original album remastered, and we’ve got a bunch of songs we didn’t release, and I videoed most of the writing and recording scenario, and all the way to the shows in Osaka and stuff, so, there’s a s***load of content.”

Coverdale also says he suggested that he and Page both do their own new mix of the album, to “let the fans just get Jimmy’s perspective, and mine.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, David says, “Well, my time with Jimmy was amazing,” adding, “It was a great relationship.”

Coverdale recalls that when he and Page agreed to work together, “The lawyers were furious; they thought they were going to make a bunch of money negotiating this and that, and Jimmy and I just met in New York, shook hands and said everything’s 50/50. And we did that like [John] Lennon-[Paul] McCartney without the bitterness!”

Coverdale-Page was released in March 1993 and peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200, eventually selling one million copies in the U.S. Although the album yielded no hits on the Hot 100, the lead single, “Pride and Joy,” topped Billboard‘s Album Rock Tracks chart for six weeks.

By Matt Friedlander

