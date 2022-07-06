Whitesnake’s David Coverdale says he’s “still not 100%” following canceled European tour

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

After Whitesnake canceled the remainder of the European summer leg of its Farewell Tour because various band members had taken ill, frontman David Coverdale reports that he’s back home and trying to get well.

“Still not 100% but, very happy to be home,” Coverdale wrote in a Twitter message posted Tuesday. “Being sick in a hotel, on tour, just ain’t the ticket…I hope You & Yours Are Well, Wherever You Are…Know You Are Appreciated & Loved…XXX.”

The tweet is accompanied by four images, including ones with messages that read “When all else fails take a nap” and “Keep healthy and stay safe,” and another showing a drawing of a pair of hands holding a rose and captioned, “For you.”

Last week, before Whitesnake officially announced that the rest of the European shows had been canceled, the band reported that the 70-year-old rocker had been “diagnosed with an infection of the sinus & trachea” and that his doctor had recommended “5 days of no singing and bed rest.”

During the trek, drummer Tommy Aldridge and guitarist Reb Beach also battled illness.

Whitesnake is now scheduled to return to the stage for the North American leg of its Farewell Tour, which kicks off August 17 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and is plotted out through an October 21 performance in Las Vegas. Most of the shows will feature the band supporting The Scorpions.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.