WHITESNAKE generated some major hits in the ’80s . . . but one of them wasn’t even supposed to be theirs.

Singer DAVID COVERDALE says he was approached to write a song for TINA TURNER . . . and he came up with “Is This Love”. He and guitarist JOHN SYKES finished it off, thinking the whole time that it would go to Tina.

But when their own label, Geffen Records, heard it, they refused to let it go. And it became one of Whitesnake’s biggest hits.

