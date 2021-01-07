Whitesnake's 'The Blues Album' compilation to be released in February

Rhino

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale recently shared some tidbits about his band’s planned forthcoming compilation The Blues Album, and now the project’s full details have been announced.

The 14-track collection, which is the third and final installment of Whitesnake’s “Red, White and Blues” trilogy of themed retrospective albums, will be released on February 19, and will be available on CD, digitally, and as a two-LP set pressed on 180-gram blue-colored vinyl.

The Blues Album, which can be pre-ordered now, features remixed and remastered versions of blues-rock-influenced songs Whitesnake released from 1984 through 2011.

Coverdale says the compilation features tunes influenced by legendary blues artists such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Albert King and B.B. King.

“It’s hard to find the words to show how profoundly they connected with my soul,” David explains in the liner notes. “But ‘blues’ to me is a beautiful word that describes emotional expression…feelings, be it feelings of sadness, loneliness, emptiness…but, also those that express great joy, celebration and dance, sexiness and Love!!!”

Among the songs on The Blues Album are “Slow an’ Easy” and “Give Me All Your Love,” which were Mainstream Rock chart hits for the band that appeared, respectively, on 1984’s Slide It In and 1987’s self-titled album. Besides select Whitesnake songs, the compilation includes Coverdale’s 2000 solo tune “The River Song.”

A new remix of the Forevermore track “Steal Your Heart Away” has been released as an advance digital single. You also can check out an updated “Steal Your Heart Away” music video featuring the remixed audio at Whitesnake’s official YouTube channel.

The Blues Album follows last year’s The Rock Album and Love Songs, the respective “White” and “Red” parts of the trilogy.

Here’s The Blues Album‘s full track list:

“Steal Your Heart Away”

“Good to Be Bad”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Slow an’ Easy”

“Too Many Tears”

“Lay Down Your Love”

“The River Song”

“Whipping Boy Blues”

“If You Want Me”

“A Fool In Love”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Looking for Love”

“Crying in the Rain”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.