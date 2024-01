UK distiller Whitley Neill is sharing a new limited-edition gin. The Smoky Bacon & Horseradish gin is made with natural flavoring but does NOT contain bacon, so vegetarians are in the clear. The spirit is bottled at 45% ABV and has been called “gin’s answer to the Bloody Mary.” Get it at thedropstore.com. What’s the strangest liquor you have ever tried?

