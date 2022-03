A new special starring Whitney Houston is coming to CBS.

The special will mark commemorate the ten-year anniversary of Houston’s death and will feature never-before-seen interview footage of the legendary singer.

Footage will include performances and moments from interviews with Dionne Warwick, CeCe Winans, Clive Davis, and more.

Whitney: A Look Back will air on CBS on Saturday, April 2, and will also stream on Paramount Plus.

(TVInsider)