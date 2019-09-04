Whitney Houston Christmas single is a "possibility"; Whitney hologram tour coming in 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageOne of the surprise chart successes of 2019 has been "Higher Love," Whitney Houston's version of the 1986 Steve Winwood hit that was remixed by superstar DJ Kygo. The song has topped the Billboard dance chart and reached #2 on the British singles chart. Now, there's word that more Whitney songs might be in the works.

Seth Faber of Primary Wave, the company that has partnered with Whitney's estate, tells Music Week that a Whitney Christmas single is "a possibility this year," since the company wants to "take advantage of the momentum” by releasing more archival recordings.

As for an entire album of remixed Whitney songs, Faber says it could happen...but further down the road.

“It’s possible we could get there, but in 2019 it feels like playing the singles game is more appropriate, especially because we have a finite amount of material,” Faber tells Music Week.

"We need to be thinking about what’s going to happen five to seven years from now, to make the material that we have last and continue to attract new fans.”

The estate hopes to attract more new fans, Music Week reports, by launching a Whitney Houston hologram tour, set to kick off in the U.K. next year. It's being staged by the same company that has an upcoming Buddy Holly/Roy Orbison hologram tour launching this year. The company is also developing an Amy Winehouse hologram tour.

“It will be an incredible show,” says Faber. "So much effort has gone into making the show as authentic as possible. It’s going to be a phenomenal experience.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.