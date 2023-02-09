Whitney Houston gospel album ‘I Go to the Rock’ coming March 24

Gaither Music Group/Arista/Legacy Recordings

Most Whitney Houston fans know she was deeply rooted in gospel music, and soon they’ll get to hear — and see — that side of her in a new album and documentary called I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.

The documentary TV special and corresponding album and DVD document Whitney’s gospel journey and feature six never-before-released songs, several from as early as 1981. The album, now available for preorder, includes gospel songs from the soundtracks of The Preacher’s Wife, Sparkle and The Bodyguard.

The unreleased songs include a live VH1 Honors version of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as well as “I Found a Wonderful Way,” “He Can Use Me” and “Testimony.” “Testimony,” the album’s first single, is out February 9.

The documentary will premiere March 24 on UPtv and Aspire TV. Hosted by CeCe Winans, who’s featured on the album and in the film, it explores Whitney’s musical expressions of her faith, from her first show in front of a live audience to her performances from the American Music Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and Ebony‘s 50th anniversary special.

Pat Houston, the executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, calls the project “a testament of Whitney’s heart,” adding, “Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music.”

Here’s the track listing for the I Go to the Rock album:

“I Go to the Rock” (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

“Jesus Loves Me” (The Bodyguard Soundtrack)

“He Can Use Me” – UNRELEASED TRACK

“Joy to the World” (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” (Whitney and CeCe Winans; VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK

“Testimony” – UNRELEASED TRACK

“I Look to You”

“His Eye Is on the Sparrow” (Sparkle Soundtrack)

“Hold On, Help Is on the Way” (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

“This Day” (VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK

“I Found a Wonderful Way” – UNRELEASED TRACK

“Joy” (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

“I Love the Lord” (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack)

“He/I Believe” – UNRELEASED TRACK

And here’s the documentary track listing:

“I Go to the Rock” – Whitney Houston featuring The Georgia Mass Choir, Saturday Night Live, 1996

“Guide Me O Thou, Great Jehovah” – Whitney Houston, The Arsenio Hall Show, 1990

“This Day” – Whitney Houston, VH1 Honors, 1995

“Jesus Loves Me” – Whitney Houston, Live in Santiago, Chile, 1994

“Wonderful Counselor” – Whitney, Cissy, & Gary Houston, American Music Awards, 1988

“Hold Up the Light” – Whitney Houston and Bebe & Cece Winans, 21st NAACP Image Awards, 1989

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Whitney Houston and Cece Winans, VH1 Honors, 1995

“I Look to You” – Whitney Houston, 2009

“I Love the Lord” – Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir, 50th Anniversary of Ebony Magazine TV Special, 1996

“Joy to the World” – Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir, 50th Anniversary of Ebony Magazine TV Special, 1996

