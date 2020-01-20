Whitney Houston Hologram tour aims “to get a feeling again of being in her presence.”

As the February launch of the Whitney Houston Hologram tour approaches, tour director and choreographer Fatima Robinson hopes to create a magical experience for fans of the iconic singer.

“I wanna do the Whitney hologram show because I loved her as a live performer,” Robinson says in a behind-the-scenes video of dancer auditions. Fatima choreographed the “I’m Every Woman” video in 1993, and she says her goal for the tour is “to get a feeling again of being in her presence.”

The tour will feature Houston’s hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and “The Greatest Love of All.” A live band will perform with backup dancers.

“Her music touched every generation so we’re gonna take a little bit of movie magic and add it into our live performance,” Robinson adds of Whitney. “Married together, it’s gonna be incredible.”

An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour is being produced by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate.

The international tour kicks February 25 in Sheffield, England with shows through April 1 in Stockholm, Sweden. Dates will be announced later for a Northern American tour that will begin in the fall. Tickets are now on sale on the tour website.

Last week, it was announced that Whitney will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 2 in Cleveland.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



