Whitney Houston hologram tour kicks off in January

BASE HologramWhitney Houston fans will have an opportunity to see her again in concert -- via hologram.

On Tuesday, BASE Hologram announced in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston the firstdates for An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour.

The first show takes place in Mexico in January, and will feature Houston's hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me”), “The Greatest Love of All” and “Higher Love.”

Choreographer Fatima Robinson, who has worked with Rihanna, Kanye West, and Mary J. Blige, will oversee the production, which will include a live band and backup dancers.

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries,” said Brian Becker, chairman and CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram.

“What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic," Becker continued. "When she performed, there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it -- that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Houston was 48 years old when she died of an accidental drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012. Throughout her decades-long career, she earned six Grammys, one Emmy, 22 American Music Awards, and 16 Billboard Music Awards.

This year, Houston returned to the Billboard charts, thanks to a remixed version of her 1990 cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

Tickets for the U.K. dates go on sale September 20. North American dates will be announced later; that leg is set to begin in the fall of 2020.

Here are the announced tour dates:

1/23 – 2/9 -- Mexico (additional information to come soon)

2/27 -- M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena, Liverpool

2/28 -- Apollo, Manchester

2/29 -- First Direct Arena, Leeds

3/1 -- SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

3/2 -- P&J Arena, Aberdeen

3/3 -- Bord Gais Theatre, Dublin

3/4 -- Arena, Birmingham

3/5 -- Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

3/6 -- Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

3/7 -- Centre, Brighton

3/9 -- Royal Concert Hall,Nottingham

3/10 -- Hammersmith Apollo, London

3/12 -- Bozar, Brussels, Belgium

3/13 -- AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

3/14 -- Capitole, Ghent, Belgium

3/19 -- Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

3/20 -- Admirals Palast, Berlin, Germany

3/22 -- Stadhalle F, Vienna, Austria

3/23 -- Inchebo Expo Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia

3/25 -- Forum Black Box, Copenhagen, Denmark

3/26 -- Folketeatret, Olso, Norway

3/28 -- Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

3/30 -- BKZ Oktyabrisky, St Petersburg, Russia

3/31 -- Kremlin Concert Hall, Moscow, Russia

4/2 -- Palace Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine

4/3 -- Palace of the Republic, Minsk, Belarus

