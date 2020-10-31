Whitney Houston Is in the Billion-View You Tube Club

Whitney Houston just entered the billion-view club.

The music video for her rendition of the 1973 Dolly Parton song, I Will Always Love You has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

This year the video had 350,000 views per day. Whitney Houston’s YouTube channel has 5.3 million subscribers.

The song was featured in the 1992 movie, The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston.

