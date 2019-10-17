Whitney Houston joins Pentatonix for Christmas classic on upcoming best-of holiday album

RCA RecordsSorry, all other Christmas music releases of 2019 -- you're about to get owned.

Pentatonix member Scott Hoying took to Twitter to announce that the group's upcoming compilation, The Best of PTX Christmas, would include a guest appearance by -- wait for it -- Whitney Houston. He added that the song would be coming "SOON."

The tweet shows the album track listing. The song "Do You Hear What I Hear" is listed as having a guest artist, whose name is blacked out, but it's clear that the artist is Whitney. In fact, if you hit "play" on the Instagram post of the track list, her name is slowly revealed.

If you're wondering how Pentatonix pulled this off with the late superstar, Whitney recorded "Do You Hear What I Hear" in 1987 for the benefit album A Very Special Christmas, so it's likely that those vocals have been mixed with the a capella group's version of the tune.

Other guests on the album include Kelly Clarkson, with whom the group toured several years ago, as well as Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, Jazmine Sullivan and Maren Morris.

When "Do You Hear What I Hear" is released, it'll mark the second Whitney track released in 2019. A remixed version of her 1990 version on Steve Winwood's 1986 hit "Higher Love" is climbing the charts right now.

Here's the Best of PTX Christmas track listing:

"Deck the Halls"

"Carol of the Bells"

"God Only Knows"

"Hallelujah"

"Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy"

"Mary, Did You Know?"

"Joyful, Joyful" ft. Jazmine Sullivan

"Do You Hear What I Hear" ft. Whitney Houston

"Little Drummer Boy"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy" ft. Tori Kelly

"White Winter Hymnal"

"Grown-Up Christmas List" ft. Kelly Clarkson

"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"

"When You Believe" with Maren Morris

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"How Great Thou Art" ft. Jennifer Hudson

"That's Christmas to Me"

"Coldest Winter" (Bobby Alt Drum Mix)

Whitney Houston x Pentatonix coming SOON 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/A4vLwIZIVf — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) October 17, 2019

