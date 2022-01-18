Whitney Houston Makes Music History Almost 10 Years After Her Death

Whitney Houston’s version of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

That means the song has sold and/or streamed 10 million equivalent units in the United States.

Whitney’s I Will Always Love You hit #1 on the Hot 100 on November 28, 1992. It spent 14 weeks at #1, sold over 3 million copies and was the year’s best selling single.