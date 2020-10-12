News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George

Whitney Houston, NIN, Doobie Brothers, T-Rex And More To Be Inducted Into The RRHF

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a VIRTUAL event, taking place on Saturday, November 7th at 8:00 P.M. on HBO.

And they’ve got a ton of stars lined up, including Miley CyrusAdam LevineDave GrohlDiddyLuke BryanDon HenleyJennifer HudsonAlicia KeysChris MartinLin-Manuel MirandaBrad PaisleyBruce SpringsteenSt. VincentRingo StarrGwen Stefani, and Charlize Theron . . . to name a few.

This year’s inductees are Depeche ModeThe Doobie BrothersWhitney HoustonNine Inch NailsThe Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex.

Grohl will start the show with an intro to ALL of them, and the other celebrities will speak about how the artists impacted their lives and careers.

A spokesman for the Rock Hall says, quote, “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

