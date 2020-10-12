Whitney Houston, NIN, Doobie Brothers, T-Rex And More To Be Inducted Into The RRHF

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a VIRTUAL event, taking place on Saturday, November 7th at 8:00 P.M. on HBO.

And they’ve got a ton of stars lined up, including Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Dave Grohl, Diddy, Luke Bryan, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, and Charlize Theron . . . to name a few.

This year’s inductees are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex.

Grohl will start the show with an intro to ALL of them, and the other celebrities will speak about how the artists impacted their lives and careers.

A spokesman for the Rock Hall says, quote, “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

Read more here!