Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar nominated for Rock Hall of Fame induction

Courtesy The Rock and Roll Hall of FameTwo powerhouse female pop performers are first-time nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020: Pat Benatar and Whitney Houston.

Fans have been clamoring for Pat Benatar to be put on the ballot for years, because she's been eligible since 2004. A four-time Grammy-winner and early MTV star, she's released multiple platinum and gold albums and has scored 15 top 40 hits, including "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Love Is a Battlefield," "We Belong" and "Invincible."

Should Pat be inducted, her husband and longtime musical collaborator Neil Giraldo will be inducted alongside her.

As for Whitney Houston, she's simply one of the most influential vocalists of the past 25 years and one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 200 million records worldwide. She also starred in a number of successful movies, including The Bodyguard. She's currently back on the charts with "Higher Love," a new remix of a song she first recorded in 1990.

Pat and Whitney are two of nine artists who are nominated this year for the first time: The others are Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden, T.Rex, and Thin Lizzy.

The rest of this year's nominees have all been on the ballot previously: Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020. Starting today and continuing through January 10, fans can vote at RockHall.com to help create a “fans’ ballot,” which will count toward the selection of the final inductees. For info, visit RockHall.com.

