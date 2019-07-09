Whitney Houston scores first chart hit in 10 years with "Higher Love" remix

RCA Records

It's taken 10 years, but Whitney Houston is finally back on the charts -- with a song she recorded 30 years ago.

Whitney's archival recording of Steve Winwood's 1986 #1 hit "Higher Love," released recently as a remix by top DJ/producer Kygo, has entered to Billboard Hot 100 at #63. It's Whitney's first-ever song to chart posthumously, and her first song to chart on the Hot 100 since 2009's "Million Dollar Bill."

After Whitney's passing February 11, 2012, her old hits, like "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" re-entered the chart, but "Higher Love" marks the first time she's been on the chart with a new song since her death.

As previously reported, Whitney's original performance of "Higher Love" was previously only released once, as a bonus track on the Japanese version of her 1990 album I'm Your Baby Tonight. Whitney's estate reached out to Kygo and asked him to rework it.

"Higher Love" is Whitney's 40th Hot 100 entry overall. Her run of hits includes 11 number ones and 23 top 10s.

Of note, "Higher Love" was co-written by Steve Winwood and Will Jennings, the latter of whom Jennings also co-wrote Whitney's 1987 #1 hit, "Didn't We Almost Have It All." And in another connection, Winwood's original version of "Higher Love" featured vocals by Chaka Khan. Whitney, of course, famously covered Chaka's hit "I'm Every Woman" in 1992.

