Whitney Houston Tell All Book Is Coming Soon From Her BFF Robyn!

You will read some very interesting stories inside the memoir of Whitney Houston’s best friend. Robyn Crawford has told her truth in the book, A Song For You: My Life with Witney Houston. People magazine has excerpts.

For years, Crawford was rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Houston. This is the first time Crawford has spoken about it on the record.

Seven years after Houston’s death, Crawford says, “I’d come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent.”

Crawford reveals that the physical relationship with Houston stopped right before Houston’s star began to rise in the 1980s. She wrote, “(Whitney) said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult. She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt. I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.”

Do you think things would have been different for Houston if she was able to be more free with her relationship with Crawford?