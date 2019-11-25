Whitney Houston's dresses going on the auction block

Phil Dent/RedfernsWondering what to get the Whitney Houston fan in your life for Christmas? How about a dress originally worn by the late, great superstar?

In 2007, a storage unit owned by Whitney's company, Nippy, Inc., was auctioned off. Now, the owners of the contents of that unit are putting some of the contents -- specifically, Whitney's gowns -- up for sale.

The gowns are part of GWS Auctions' Artifacts of Hollywood & Music auction, which will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019. Among the dresses up for grabs: a long-sleeved Pamela Dennis gown, a royal blue Scala dress, a sequined ivory jumpsuit, a black halter-neck cocktail dress, and a black and gold sequined gown.

And lest you think these items are out of your price range, the minimum bid for most of the items is a reasonable $250. You'd probably pay much more for a new evening dress at a department store.

The auction, which also includes memorabilia from Elvis Presley, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, Judy Garland and other showbiz icons, starts December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Visit GWSAuctions.com for more information.

