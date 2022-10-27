Whitney Houston’s Estate Debuts Signature Fragrance

Whitney Houston’s Estate is releasing a fragrance.

It’s called, Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance.

The fragrance is available on the Home Shopping Network and on Scent Beauty’s website.

It will be available in Perfumania in November.

A full-sized bottle will cost $39, the body lotion $7, and the body mist $10.

It will also be available as a gift set at Walmart.

They came up with the scent by studying her old collection of scents she wore.

The scent is described as a fusion of vibrant fruits, florals and woody, sensual notes.

What is your favorite scent to wear?