Whitney Houston’s estate releases new fragrance

Two months before the debut of the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the late singer’s estate is honoring her memory with a new fragrance.

The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance is “inspired by Whitney’s most beloved scents,” Pat Houston, head of the Whitney Houston estate, tells Essence. “It’s a wonderful combination of fruity sparkling florals with the warm and woody dry down in this tall, elegant bottle,” she says.

The fragrance is now available online through the Home Shopping Network and will arrive on Scent Beauty’s website in November. An exclusive holiday gift set will also be launched at Walmart early November.

“I would tell anyone to wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney,” Houston continues. “And she always loved to encourage women to embrace love within themselves, always. I’m hopeful that when people, women, and when men buy it for their mothers or wives or sisters or whatever, actually they know they’re actually favoring one of Whitney’s favorite things: just loving yourself. Her favorite song was ‘The Greatest Love of All.’ And I always will attribute that line to this Scent Beauty product, her fragrance, Whitney, with her famous signature on the bottle.”

As previously reported, the iconic singer’s movie debut, The Bodyguard, will return to theaters on Sunday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 9, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The special screenings will also include Whitney’s videos for two songs from the soundtrack — “Queen of the Night” and “I Will Always Love You” — immediately following the film. Tickets are available via TheBodyguard30.com.

To go along with the 30th anniversary, a vinyl version of The Bodyguard soundtrack will arrive November 18, available exclusively at Target.

The I Wanna Dance with Somebody biopic hits theaters December 21.

