Whitney Houston’s former assistant Robyn Crawford describes their secret relationship: "We were intimate on many levels"

NBC News’ Today/DatelineIn her first television interview, Whitney Houston’s best friend and former assistant, Robyn Crawford, confirms the rumors that they were sexually involved.

Crawford makes the revelation in her memoir, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, and describes their relationship in a special edition of NBC’s Dateline.

"We were intimate on many levels, and all I can say is that it was very deep and we were very connected," Crawford says in an excerpt from the TV interview. "Our friendship was a deep friendship. In the early part of that friendship it was physical.”

Whitney and Robyn met as teenagers when they worked as summer camp counselors in East Orange, New Jersey. Robyn says the sexual part of their relationship ended just before Whitney signed her recording contract with Arista Records in 1983.

"She said, 'I don’t believe we should be physical anymore,'” Crawford continues. “The music business was a world that we were learning and we didn’t want anything to interfere where she was going. I just felt that I wouldn’t be losing much. I still loved her the same and she loved me and that was good enough."

Robyn says no one knew about their sexual relationship and she kept the secret, until now.

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston will be published November 12. You can see Crawford’s full interview on Dateline, which airs Saturday at 9 p.m ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC.

