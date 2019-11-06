Whitney Houston’s former assistant Robyn Crawford reveals they were lovers

Courtesy Dutton/Penguin Random House

Whitney Houston's best friend and former assistant, Robyn Crawford, is admitting for the first time publicly that she was in a romantic relationship with the celebrated singer.

She makes the revelation in her memoir, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

“Whitney knows I loved her and I know she loved me,” Crawford writes in the book, as excerpted by People.com. “We really meant everything to each other. We vowed to stand by each other.”

Following years of rumors that they were romantically involved, Crawford says now is the time to reveal their relationship.

“I wanted to lift her legacy, give her respect and share the story of who she was before the fame, and in that, to embrace our friendship,” she explains.

Whitney and Robyn met as teenagers when they worked as summer camp counselors in East Orange, New Jersey. Robyn says the sexual part of their relationship ended after Whitney signed her recording contract with Arista Records.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore, because it would make our journey even more difficult,” writes Crawford. “She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us, and back in the ’80s, that’s how it felt.”

Robyn maintained their relationship as a secret, until now.

“I kept it safe,” she says. “I found comfort in my silence.”

Robyn also recalls that Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston, objected to their relationship.

“Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close,” says Crawford, “but we were that close.”

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston. will be published November 12.

