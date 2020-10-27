Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" video reaches a billion views on YouTube

Williams/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The late, great Whitney Houston has officially joined the Billion Views Club on YouTube.

The singer’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” has reached one billion views on the video streaming platform, making it the first time a music video from the ’90s by a solo artist reached that milestone.

It’s the fourth ’90s music video overall to reach a billion views, following Guns N’ Roses‘ “November Rain,” Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and The Cranberries‘ “Zombie.”

“I Will Always Love You” was originally written and recorded by Dolly Parton in 1973, but found huge success in 1992 when Whitney recorded it for The Bodyguard soundtrack. Whitney’s version spent 14 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

By Andrea Tuccillo

