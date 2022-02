ESPN is doing a documentary on Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl national anthem.

She sang the anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.

The documentary will cover what the anthem meant to the country at the time.

It will also cover how her rendition is a major part of her legacy.

Today (Friday, February 11th) marks the 10th anniversary of her passing.

Whitney’s Anthem premieres February 11 at 8pm on ESPN

Whose rendition of the national anthem do you consider the best?