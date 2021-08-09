Whitney Houston’s story to be examined Wednesday on ABC special ‘Superstar’

ABC

Today would have been Whitney Houston’s 58th birthday, and a new special focusing on the late icon’s life and career will air on ABC Wednesday night.

The special, Superstar: Whitney Houston, features new interviews with those who knew her well — including Brandy, Chaka Khan, Babyface and BeBe Winans — as well as archival interviews of Bobby Brown and Houston; among them, her infamous 2002’s sit-down with Diane Sawyer. It will detail her many accomplishments, as well as her struggles with fame and her tragic death in 2012.

In the trailer, Whitney can be heard in a voiceover saying, “I can tell you that I am not self-destructive. I am not a person who wants to die. I’m a person who has life, who wants to live. I’m not the strongest every day but I’m not the weakest, either. And I won’t break.”

Superstar: Whitney Houston airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. It’s the first installment of a series examining the “mavericks who shaped American culture.” Other episodes will feature Robin Williams and Kobe Bryant.

