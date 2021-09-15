Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” Gets Remake At Warner Bros. Written By Tony Nominee Matthew López

A remake of Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” is in the works at Warner Bros. and Matthew López, a Tony nominee, has been hired to write the screenplay.

The remake is in the early stages of development and has not named any cast members, but several names have been tossed around as options including Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson.

The original film made its debut in 1992 and starred the late Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer, her bodyguard.

Who do you think should play Houston’s and Costner’s characters? What was your favorite scene from the original?