WHO Actually Gets These Dream Jobs To Just Travel For $100K!?

Many Millenials have discovered a way to make money, travel and enjoy free time in lieu of a 9 to 5 job.

Getting paid to travel and create content has been a favorite way of luring young job seekers to companies like Fivver, The New York Times, and now clothing company Prana.

The “Day Job to Dream Job” promotion offers $100,000 to people who will quit their jobs and travel. The lucky winner would receive $25,000 each quarter. You must submit a video by September 16th that details your current occupation and what your dream job is.

The winner will create videos for a year that showcase how they are working towards their dream job, you can apply at prana.com/dreamjob.