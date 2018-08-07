Who Bans a Winnie the Pooh Movie? China. That’s Who

Nobody is quite sure why, but China is banning the release of Christopher Robin.

A rep from Walt Disney has confirmed to the Associated Press that the film has been denied a release.

The movie grossed $25 million over its opening weekend, stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Christopher Robin. The film has him reuniting with his old friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Perhaps part of the ban has to do with Pooh Bear being a favorite meme of Chinese social media users, who joke the character resembles President Xi Jinping. Could this really be?