Who Comes Up With These Dumb Challenges?!

Another day, another teen internet challenge. This one is called Shell On Challenge.

Do doctors REALLY need to waste their time warning people NOT to do this stuff?!!?

This challenge encourages teens to eat things still in its packaging. For example, eat the banana by biting through the peel. Another example is eating through the packaging of Hostess, Lil Debbie or Tastycakes including chewing AND swallowing the plastic packaging.

This means teens are consuming plastic.

Teens are videoing themselves and posting to YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.

Doctors are warning teens not to participate in this challenge. Fruit rinds are typically not dangerous.

Eating plastic is another story. BPA has been suggested to influence hormones. Chemicals in PVC like vinyl chloride have been linked to cancers.

Has your child or their friends participated in any online challenges?