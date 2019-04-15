Who Is Ready For “Big Little Lies” Season TWO!?!? I Know I Am!

The HBO hit series Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season and it will premiere on June 9 at 9 p.m.

Looks like I need to subscribe to HBO again!

A teaser for the second season has been released and it looks like the new season will pick up where the first season left off.

The series stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zöe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern, and more.

THE MORE BEING MERYL STREEP!!!!!

Did you catch the first season of the series? Do you have secrets with your friends that you have kept to this day?