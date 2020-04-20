Who is Sweet Baby James? James Taylor to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Tuesday

Norman Seeff

Norman SeeffTonight, James Taylor will return to NBC's The Voice as the "Mega Mentor," helping the remaining contestants alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. But tomorrow, he'll make a more unexpected appearance.

In a segment recorded back in January, James will appear on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, where he'll give the contestants clues about his life and music.

All of James' TV appearances come in support of his new album, American Standard, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard album chart when it was released in February. After the legendary singer/songwriter appeared on The Voice last week, American Standard jumped to #1 on Amazon's Best Seller Chart.

