Who IS That Jet Packed Man?!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope. It’s just another sighting of a person in a jetpack.

There are new reports of a person flying in a jetpack near LAX (Los Angeles). A China Airlines crew claim to have spotted the person on Wednesday afternoon about seven miles north-west of LAX.

And this isn’t even the first time it’s happened! A similar incident was reported back in September.

FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the matter is being looked into. “The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX,”she said.

If you had access to a jetpack, would you be flying near airports? Are you comfortable with the idea of flying for travel right now?