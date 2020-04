SPOILER ALERT

The giant banana on The Masked Singer has turned out to be Poison singer Bret Michaels. The 80’s rock star had a face-off against a rhino in last night’s episode of the popular singing contest. Michaels had kept the judges guessing since February, and finally peeled off his costume last night. Bret Michaels’ autobiography comes out May 12th. But he didn’t fool Sharon..she knew who the banana was