Who Is Your Fav SNL Recurring Characters?

Everyone has a favorite recurring character from “Saturday Night Live”. UltimateClassicRock.com just put out a list of the 30 best. Here’s their Top 10:

1. The Blues Brothers. Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.

2. Mister Robinson. Eddie Murphy.

3. Matt Foley, motivational speaker. Chris Farley.

4. Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar. Mike Myers and Dana Carey.

5. The Church Lady. Dana Carvey.

6. Buckwheat. Eddie Murphy.

7. Roseanne Roseannadanna. Gilda Radner.

8. Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer. Phil Hartman.

9. Irwin Mainway of Mainway Toys. Dan Aykroyd.

10. Hans and Franz. Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon.

Other characters who made the list: Mr. Bill, the Coneheads, Dieter, Gumby, Father Guido Sarducci, the Land Shark, Stefon, and The Nerds, played by Gilda Radner and Bill Murray.