Fortnum & Mason is celebrating Halloween with a new line of spooky treats. Among this year’s sweet treats is the Uncommon Chocolate Toad. It’s incredibly lifelike, complete with bulging eyes and bumpy skin. It’s also made from 100% Belgian milk chocolate and is hand-molded by a trained sculptor and hand-painted. It’ll set you back about 32 dollars. See it at fortnumandmason.com. Fill in the blank: I would like to have a life-sized chocolate _______.

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.