Check this thing out!!!

The mask is made from 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,600 black diamonds – along with a top-of-the-line N99 filter. The price tag? A cool $1.5 million.

Of course, it’s not the most practical facemask in the work, weighing more than half a pound. Designer Isaac Levy says he already has a buyer lined up – a Chinese businessman who lives in the U.S.

Does your facemask make a fashion statement, or is it just a plain old ‘regular’ mask?