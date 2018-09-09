Who Owes Whom and Apology?

Naomi Osaka is the winner of the women’s singles at the U.S.Open but you wouldn’t know it after all the drama and tears.

Osaka became Japan’s first Grand Slam singles champion after she thumped Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final on Saturday, with the American suffering a mesmerizing meltdown after being handed a code violation.

The 20-year-old Japanese-Haitian Osaka did nothing wrong, she simply outplayed the crowd favorite in a bitter sweet victory.

Osaka actually was “ashamed” and “sorry” for winning when she tearfully received her $3 million check and trophy amid boos from the crowd who was fully behind the 23 time grand slam champion, new mom and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams.

Katrina Adams, chairman and president of the USTA, opened the awards ceremony by denigrating the winner and lionizing Williams — whose ego, if anything, needs piercing.

“Perhaps it’s not the finish we were looking for today,” Adams said, “but Serena, you are a champion of all champions.” Addressing the crowd, Adams added, “This mama is a role model and respected by all.”

The 36 year old through a fit, smashed her racket and chewed out the chair referee calling him a “thief” for taking a point away from her as a result of a second code violation.

Williams coach told Pam Shiver that he was indeed coaching her in the stands with hand motions, but “everyone does it.”

Williams continually pointed her finger at the chair and told Carlos Ramos, “You owe me an apology.” Saying she does not cheat. He gave her a third code violation for verbal abuse and claimed he was sexist saying the “men get away with the same behavior” or worse all the time.

Who really owes whom an apology?

Osaka topped American favorite Serena Williams in straight-sets in Saturday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams was assessed a trio of code violations for multiple altercations with the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos.

The final violation resulted in a lost game late in the second set.

Osaka who is 5’11” won the match 6-2, 6-4 to take home her first Grand Slam title.

Williams was in search of her 24th Grand Slam.

Never change @serenawilliams – it’s your passion & fire that makes you the G.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/vW65GRw6Tz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2018

Rules are rules. For anyone interested in an analysis of this contretemps beyond the usual social media hysterics, I recommend this read… https://t.co/hSl7Cd3xlm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 9, 2018

The men will take center stage today at Arthur Ashe Court.

Novak Djokovic will meet Juan Martin del Potro for the men’s singles championship. Hopefully there will be less drama and tears.

