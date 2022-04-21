“Who Says” a rocker can’t open a Nashville bar? Jon Bon Jovi linked to new venue in Music City

Gabriel Grams/Getty Images

The latest trend among country music superstars is opening their own bar, restaurant or music venue in downtown Nashville. Now it seems as though Jon Bon Jovi may want a piece of the action.

The Nashville Business Journal shared reports this week that Jon might be attaching his name to a new venue at the prime downtown location of 405 Broadway. That site is currently a vacant lot situated between a famous honky tonk and an upscale restaurant, on the same block as iconic Nashville locations like Tootsies Orchid Lounge.

The Business Journal cites multiple unnamed reports linking Jon to the new development. Though his involvement hasn’t been confirmed, the Nashville Post reports that work is underway at the site, with a “celebrity partner” in the mix.

Nashville-based investment group Big Plan Holdings owns the property, and founder and CEO Josh Joseph has hinted that he’ll soon reveal the star who’s partnered in the project.

Though Bon Jovi isn’t country, the band has had a country hit: In 2006, they put out a duet version of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” with country star Jennifer Nettles, which hit number one on the country charts. It won Bon Jovi their only Grammy, for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. Bon Jovi re-teamed with Jennifer in 2020 for a duet version of “Do What You Can.”

Bon Jovi also recorded songs with country acts Big & Rich and LeAnn Rimes on the band’s 2007 album Lost Highway.

