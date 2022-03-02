Who says you can’t grow old?! Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 60th birthday today

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Here’s wishing Jon Bon Jovi a very Happy 60th Birthday.

Born on March 2, 1962, the New Jersey native formed Bon Jovi during the early 1980s. The band self-titled debut was released in 1984, and featured the single “Runaway,” which reached #39 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bon Jovi’s career exploded with its third album, 1986’s Slippery When Wet, which featured not one but two chart-topping hits — “You Give Love a Band Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” — along with the #7 single “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The album spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, and has gone on to sell over 12 million copies in the U.S.

The band continued its multi-platinum success with 1988’s New Jersey, which spent four weeks at #1, and yielded five top-10 hits — chart-toppers “Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You,” as well as “Born to Be My Baby,” “Lay Your Hands on Me” and “Living in Sin.”

Four other Bon Jovi albums also topped the Billboard 200 — 2007’s Lost Highway, 2009’s The Circle, 2013’s What About Now and 2016’s This House Is Not for Sale.

The group’s other notable pop hits include “Bed of Roses,” “Always” and “It’s My Life.”

In 2006, Bon Jovi scored a #1 country hit with “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” a duet with Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles.

In 2018, Jon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Bon Jovi. Outside of music, Jon has acted in various films and TV shows, and has been noted for his philanthropy, particularly through his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation and the JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants.

Next up for Jon and his band, a U.S. tour kicking off April 1.

